LISTEN: USA announces plans to repatriate citizens in SA

Durban - The American Embassy in South Africa announced that they would repatriate all Americans in the country who cannot go home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

South African began a 21-day lockdown on Friday which prohibits all domestic and international flights.

Rob Merkel, the embassy's spokesperson, said US is committed to facilitating the travel of all US citizens who wish to return to the United States at this time.





"This is a message to US citizens in South Africa, who are wanting to return to the United States but who may not have commercial flight options due to the current Covid-19 restrictions," said Merkel.





He said the embassy was pursuing possible chartered flight options.





"We need to hear from you immediately if you are interested in our facilitating your return to the united states in this way," said Merkel.





Merkel urged those interested in repatriation to check the embassy's Twitter account, USEmbassySA, and the US Embassy South Africa website for details on how to get in touch with them.





You may also email [email protected]





Merkel said the embassy would need to know how to contact those who are interested with information once specific flight details and cots were confirmed.





Whether you are looking to return to the united states or stay here in SA, Merkel encouraged Ameri and in SA to register with their Smart Travel Enrollment Programme (STEP) to receive alerts and information.



















