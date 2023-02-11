UPDATE: Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two counts of murder following the murder of two men who are aged 34 and 35 years old. The two were fatally wounded on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban just after 10pm on Friday night, February 10. Information at police's disposal at this stage indicate that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range. The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene. UPDATE: Family ask for prayers following AKA’s death outside Durban restaurant Parents of SA rapper, AKA, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have asked the country to lift them up in prayer following his fatal shooting outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.

IOL reported that AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, had been gunned down alongside a friend while they were standing outside when gunmen approached them and fired shots. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban police. "To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by.

"Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. “We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," they said. Read more here.

pic.twitter.com/3DONLbS4yX — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2023 UPDATE: WATCH: KZN police hunt for suspects after rapper AKA gunned down on Florida Road, Durban KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two suspects after rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was gunned down outside a well-known eatery at Durban’s Florida Road on Friday. Police confirmed a second person, believed to have been a close friend of AKA’s, was also killed.

“A well-known musician, aged 35 and (a man) who is said to be 34-years-old were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and (his friend) just left a restaurant and fired shots,” Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL. Netshiunda said police are investigating two counts of murder. He added that the motive for the shooting has not been established as yet.

Read more here. KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirming tonight's shooting of @akaworldwide and one other person outside a well known eatery in Florida Rd in Durban.@IOL @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/JHXL7RaDat — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) February 10, 2023 UPDATE: Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting on Durban’s Florida Road Police sources in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.