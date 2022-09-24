LIVE BLOG: King Shaka's Day commemoration in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban - Hundreds of Zulu men and women are gathering at KwaDukuza (Stanger) in KwaZulu-Natal to commemorate the annual King Shaka's Day.

The commemoration of the day was started by the erstwhile Bantustan government of KwaZulu under Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to commemorate the legendary King Shaka who founded the Zulu nation in 1816 by merging smaller Nguni clans into what is today the Zulu nation.