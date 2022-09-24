LIVE BLOG: King Shaka's Day commemoration in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban - Hundreds of Zulu men and women are gathering at KwaDukuza (Stanger) in KwaZulu-Natal to commemorate the annual King Shaka's Day.
The commemoration of the day was started by the erstwhile Bantustan government of KwaZulu under Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to commemorate the legendary King Shaka who founded the Zulu nation in 1816 by merging smaller Nguni clans into what is today the Zulu nation.
King Shaka was born in 1787 to King Senzangakhona Zulu and Queen Nandi Mhlongo of Elangeni.
He was assassinated by his brothers, Dingane (who later assumed the throne) and Mhlangana in 1828.
Despite his brief reign and being young, through bravery, and modernised military tactics, he was able to build one of the most enduring African empires in Africa that went to inflict the first defeat against the British army in 1879 in the battle of Isandlwana.
