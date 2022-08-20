LIVE BLOG: Zulu King Misuzulu enters sacred royal kraal

UPDATE: King Misuzulu has dispatched a team of lawyers to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to defend the urgent application by Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu who want to stop him from performing the ritual of entering the sacred kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace. Already, thousands of people have gathered for the event.

Full story to follow... #Misuzulu - It should be noted that the horse has already bolted as King Misuzulu KaZwelithini entered the sacred kraal in the wee hours of this morning with selected royal elders - out of the media glare & public. Right now what is happening at the palace is a formality. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 20, 2022 UPDATE: Initial papers filed by Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma to stop King Misuzulu KaZwelithini from performing the ritual of entering the kraal shows that they want it stopped until the SCA has heard their appeal over the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini which carries an allegedly forged signature.

They believe the current King is a product of that will. BREAKING NEWS: Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu have filed urgent court papers to stop King Misuzulu's ritual of entering the kraal. This was after they made a failed attempt on Friday night and failed.

PHOTOS: These are the court papers where Princess Ntandoyenkosi & Princess Ntombizosuthu have filed to stop King Misuzulu from performing the entering of the kraal ritual. They want it stopped pending the SCA court case where they are appealing Madondo ruling. @IOL pic.twitter.com/lpFouy1oF5 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 20, 2022 BREAKING NEWS: Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Prince Ntombizosuthu have filed urgent court papers to stop King Misuzulu's ritual of entering the kraal. This was after they made a failed attempt last night and failed. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 20, 2022

It's a historic day for the Zulu nation today as King Misuzulu, the successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini performs the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace in Nongoma. This means that he has completed all the rituals for him to fully occupy the throne. What is left now is the formality of coronation which will take place in Durban next month. A legion of people has started streaming to the palace to take part in the ceremony expected not to draw no less than 10 000 spectators.

PHOTO: From a distance, Zulu regiments could be heard belting traditional songs from KwaKhangelamakengane palace where King Misuzulu's ritual of entering the kraal is taking place. Some motorists are playing Mfazomnyamana's song of "Onke lamadoda abaziwe le KwaZulu". @IOL pic.twitter.com/maZq9GLNYU — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 20, 2022 PHOTOS: All roads leading to Nongoma have been secured by the army and the SAPS - all vehicles are searched and recorded. Today's is King Misuzulu's big day as he enters the kraal. @IOL pic.twitter.com/mS2TlXYXDW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 20, 2022 WATCH: Prince Vanana singing "Ayeza AmaZulu". Upon entering the sacred royal kraal at KwaKhangalemankengane palace, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini would have completed all the rituals for him to lead the nation. @IOL pic.twitter.com/IPdGZD28lE — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022

PHOTOS: Prince Vanana Zulu continues to command Zulu regiments in traditional songs and slogans as they wait for King Misuzulu to emerge from the main house at KwaKhangalemankengane palace and go to the sacred kraal. @IOL pic.twitter.com/DZezXiYHpe — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022 WATCH: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini finally arriving at KwaKhangalemankengane palace to enter the kraal. @IOL pic.twitter.com/F8uoW64FIN — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 19, 2022 WATCH: Mangosuthu Buthelezi leads last rehearsal ahead of Zulu King’s ritual of entering kraal

Nongoma – One of the elders within the Zulu royal family has emphasised that it was always known that Misuzulu kaZwelithini would be the next king of the Zulus after his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini. Prince Philemon Zulu, of the KwaFihlinqindi royal house, says it has always puzzled him why there is now a dispute about the next king of the Zulu nation, because everybody always knew about this. The prince said this during a press conference held at KwaKhangelamankengane.

Among those who attended the press conference was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarch’s traditional prime minister, Queen Mother Mavis Zungu, the grandmother of King Misuzulu who is also the last remaining widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu. Read the full story here.

Legal expert says Queen Sibongile’s SCA victory cannot be used to interdict King Misuzulu’s ritual Nongoma – A Durban-based legal expert says Friday’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu the right to appeal to it poses no threat of interdict against King Misuzulu and his entering the kraal ritual on Saturday. Mpumlelelo Zikalala, of Zikalala Attorneys, told IOL that the ruling by the SCA had nothing to do with the Zulu throne, but everything to do with the multimillion-rand estate of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“Not at all, these are two separate cases and the ruling has nothing to do with the ritual and the coronation. It is all about the estate,” Zikalala told IOL on Friday. Read the fulll story here. Supreme Court of Appeal grants late Zulu King’s wife permission to appeal estate case