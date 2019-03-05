Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Durban - Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane is set to break her silence over her alleged assault at the hands of boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo. On Monday, Simelane live streamed what appeared to be an argument between her and Maphumulo on Instagram, showing the Big Nuz star repeatedly hitting her during the fracas.

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked outcry and calls for Maphumulo to be arrested and prosecuted. Since then, Simelane and the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal have laid assault charges against the Kwaito star. No arrests have been made.

This is not the first time Maphumulo has been accused of assaulting the self-proclaimed Gqom queen.

EWN on Tuesday reported that Simelane would hold a media briefing in Durban to address the incident.

On Monday, she issued a short statement on Twitter thanking the public for their support.

The briefing is set to begin at 10 am.




