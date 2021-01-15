LIVE FEED: Education department briefs nation on plans to re-open schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - PARENTS and teachers are expected to be glued to their screens this morning as Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, hosts a media briefing on the opening of schools amid the country's second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. While some private and independent schools have already kicked off the 2021 school year, teacher unions are calling on government delay the re-opening of schools. According to the 2021 school calendar, most schools will open on January 25 for teachers and school staff and two days later for pupils. This week, a senior delegation from the Department of Basic Education met with several unions to discuss their back to school concerns. WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

Scelo Bhengu, of the Educators Union of South Africa, said they were against the re-opening of the schools in the middle of a pandemic.

Echoing fellow teacher unions' sentiments, the National Teachers Union said they did not believe that it was in the best interests of the children for schools to re-open.

As per President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest address, the country remains on an adjusted level 3 lockdown. This is due to a major spike in Covid cases in the last three weeks.

SA has a total of 1 296 806 Covid cases with 1 0 49 740 recoveries. A total of 35 852 Covid-related deaths have been recorded.

IOL