LIVE FEED: Independent Media releases investigative report on Tembisa 10

The story was first reported by Piet Rampedi in the Pretoria News in June 2021. Independent Media will release the findings of the highly anticipated investigations into what really happened with the decuplets and their story.

Durban - A report from the much-anticipated investigation into the Tembisa 10 is being released today.

The news of Gosiame Sithole’s 10 babies has travelled to the farthest reaches of the globe. Initially welcomed and received as a much-needed good news story, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the story soon took a very different turn.

Although initially confirming the birth of the babies, role-players in the ensuing drama, including South African authorities, did an abrupt about-turn and declared the news fake.

Two voices have remained strong and consistent throughout – those of Gosiame herself and Piet Rampedi, who to this day, stands by his story that Gosiame was pregnant.