LIVE FEED: Load shedding latest - Eskom gives update on generation capacity and varying stages of blackouts

Durban - Eskom is expected to give an update on the country's load shedding situation in a media briefing on Monday. Eskom has implemented various stages of load shedding over the last few weeks due to the loss of generation units and a strike by employees.

In a statement at the weekend, it had to implement Stage 3 load shedding due to the loss of five large generation units as well as the delay in returning five units to service. "Three units at Kendal, one each at Tutuka and Majuba power stations, were forced off-line to perform emergency repairs. The return to service of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Duvha power stations has been delayed," Eskom said. The country is currently facing Stage 4 load shedding until midnight on Monday, with Stage 2 scheduled to kick in until 5am on Tuesday.

"We currently have 4597MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 457MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover," Eskom said.

