Former president Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Durban High Court with little fanfare on Friday to answer to charges of fraud and corruption.





Arms manufacturer Thales South Africa (Pty) Ltd, accused number two in the case, is facing one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.





The State alleges that an illegal “common purpose” relationship existed between Zuma, his former financial advisor Shabir Shaik and Thales to pay and accept bribes for political gain. The allegations stem from the R30 billion Strategic Defence Acquisition, popularly known as the Arms Deal.





A night vigil was held at Albert Park in Durban by supporters of the former president on Thursday night.





On Wednesday, hundreds of marchers, clad in the ruling party's unmistakable black, green and gold colours, began their march from the King Dinizulu Park.





