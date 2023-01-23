Eskom has announced it will be switching between Stages 3 and 4 of load shedding until further notice. "Evening load shedding will be maintained at Stage 4 from 4pm–5am, while Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented daily from 5am–4pm until further notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur," Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said two generating units at the Tutuka Power Station were taken off line for repairs in the past 24 hours. "Two units at the Arnot Power Station were returned to service. Planned maintenance [amounts] to 6 018MW, while breakdowns currently amount to 15 797MW of generating capacity," he said. In a statement at the weekend, Eskom said resolving the problems impacting performance of the generation coal fleet will take longer than South Africa wants and needs.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State’s Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) is cautioning its stakeholders to consider the risks of SA plunging into a total grid collapse. BusinessTech reported that while US officials are not concerned as yet, they are advising US stakeholders on the risks. In a meeting convened by OSAC, it warned of security concerns around power cuts and Eskom.

