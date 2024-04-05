Load shedding exemption for wealthy Ballito gated estates ‘blatant discrimination against the poor’

Residents of Zimbali, Brettenwood, Dunkirk, Simbithi, and Palm Lakes gated estates in Ballito, north of Durban, received a surprising reprieve from load shedding, with the KwaDukuza municipality (KDM) announcing their exemption from scheduled power outages until further notice. Municipal spokesman, April Khohlisa, defended the decision, citing the estates' significant contributions to the local economy.

“We recognise that these estates are the largest contributors to the KDM fiscus,” said Khohlisa. “Council decided to take heed of the warnings from the Chamber of Business over the years not to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs,” he said. Acknowledging the estates as major contributors to the KDM fiscus, Khohlisa stated that the decision aimed to preserve their uninterrupted productivity, particularly as many residents work from home and rely on a continuous power supply.

While estate residents expressed obvious jubilation at the news, others condemned the move as discriminatory and politically motivated. Ballito and Salt Rock residents accused the municipality of favouritism towards the affluent, highlighting the stark contrast in treatment between the gated estates and surrounding communities. Democratic Alliance council leader, Helen Fiddler, condemned the exemption as an attempt by the ANC to win over DA voters, pointing out that the estates fall within DA wards. Speaking to The North Coast Courier, Fiddler said that “those estates all fall within DA wards. It is clear that the ANC is trying to suck up to residents and steal their votes in the May elections.”

Khohlisa added that Sheffield Beach was also being considered for 24-hour power. “There have been so many complaints since Sheffield was put on the load shedding schedule last week that it was decided to reverse that decision. Residents complained they paid very high rates and deserved better treatment. Also, they were ringing our phones off the hook. It was tiresome,” he said. The controversial exemption has ignited a heated debate over socio-economic inequality and fairness in resource distribution, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability in municipal decision-making processes.