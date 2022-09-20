Load shedding: how it impacts insurance claims, break-ins, crashes and appliances

Durban – With the country experiencing rolling blackouts thanks to breakdowns and persistent shortages of generation capacity, more and more communities, homes and businesses are experiencing power surges. In Durban suburbs of Glenwood and Umbilo, several areas were without electricity even after load shedding was complete. Ward 33 councillor Sakhile Mngadi said power had not returned in Umbilo on Tuesday morning. Some areas in Manor Gardens experienced frequent power outages between allocated load shedding hours.

Four days ago, it was reported that an Eastern Cape family lost their home following a power surge. The Dlisani family, of Dutywa Thaleni village, told News24 that a blaze erupted in their home just seconds after their electricity returned. In July, TimesLive reported that homeowners sounded the alarm after a new fire threat emerged in the form of hazardous power surges. Head of Dialdirect Insurance, Anneli Retief, said there had been an increase in power surge claims in the past four years.

“Our power surge claims have doubled. When it comes to accidents and burglaries, Dialdirect has compared the number of burglary incidents and the number of vehicle accidents when there is no load shedding to when there is, from July 2019 to May 2022, and found that during the week, load shedding resulted in a 3.2% increase in burglaries and a 5.2% increase in vehicle accidents,” she said. Retief added that at the weekend, these figures more than doubled, increasing the risk of break-ins by 8% and that of vehicle accidents by 13.5%. Dialdirect found that street lights and traffic lights being out at night because of load shedding had dangerous consequences.

Fidelity ADT head of communications and marketing, Charnel Hattingh, said homeowners needed to ensure they understood the impact load shedding could have on a security system. “Sufficient battery back-ups and charging capacity can extend the uptime of alarm systems during load shedding. It is not ideal though for any battery to be faced with continuing bouts of power cuts – whether they are planned or unplanned,” she said. Hattingh said UPS back-up systems were also useful, even if they were costly. They could play a part in keeping you and your property safe if they were connected properly and used in the way they were intended to be used.

Meanwhile, Retief said most insurance policies stipulated in their contracts that the house alarm must be activated at all times when the home is unoccupied. “So, if your house is burgled during a power cut, then, theoretically, your theft-related cover would be moot. We believe that load shedding is beyond the control of our customers, and therefore, they should not be penalised for it. As such, each case will be considered based on its own merits,” she said. Tips to stay safe during load shedding at home

