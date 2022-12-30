Load-shedding monkey remains on SA’s back as Eskom implements Stage 2 on New Year’s Eve

Durban – Eskom has announced an update to the load-shedding schedule.
“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm.
“Load shedding will then be suspended until 5am on Monday, January 2, thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until further notice,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
It's been a challenging week for South Africans having to adjust to varying stages of load shedding at a moment's notice thanks to the breakdown of generating units and delays in the return to service of other units.
Eskom Se Push, an app designed to alert the public to load-shedding updates, says the country has experienced more than 192 720 minutes of load shedding this year, 200% more than any other year.
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on businesses in the country.
Last week, the organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) announced a change in dates, citing uncertainty around future load shedding as one of the reasons for the decision.
“After consultation with stakeholders, it was felt it was better to reschedule the 21st celebration of the CTIJF until 2024 to stage the show espAfrika wants to deliver and that does justice to the CTIJF brand, but most importantly, one that ‘festinos’ deserve,” the organisers said. The festival has been rescheduled for February 23 and 24, 2024.
“We are sorry, but due to the ongoing load shedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items. We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon,” the franchise announced.
We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022
We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO
Meanwhile, the national chairperson of hospitality trade association Fedhasa, Rosemary Anderson, said load shedding was having a huge impact on the industry.
“Sadly, those most damaged are the smaller hospitality businesses who do not have capital to invest in alternative energy supplies. The inconsistent and erratic electricity supply also makes it difficult to keep one’s fresh produce from going off, so as a result many smaller establishments are having to buy daily stocks of produce and not buying in bulk, which is lowering profit margins and adding the trouble of having to buy stock daily,” she said.
