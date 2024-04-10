Load shedding remains suspended thanks to sustained generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves

Load shedding will remain suspended until further notice. “This decision comes after two consecutive weeks without load shedding, as a result of sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves,” said Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

She added that the power supplier plans to return 1 800MW of generation capacity back into service on Friday. "Tonight’s evening peak demand is expected to reach 26 816MW. Unplanned outages are currently at 13 807MW, while planned maintenance is at 4 700MW,“ Mokwena said in a statement on Wednesday. This week, Electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, commended Eskom's interventions to improve electricity supply in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said the interventions follow on from the Energy Action Plan. He said the ramping up of planned maintenance is very important. “If you look at the period December 2023, going into January of 2024, we took out 18% of the total generation capacity - about 9 000 megawatts at a go, for planned maintenance.