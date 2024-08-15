Local organisations call for global community to intervene following murders, looting and rapes in Bangladesh

Local organisations have shown support for minority groups under attack in Bangladesh following the stepping down of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina has since fled the country. It is believed that almost all of Bangladesh's Hindu districts have been impacted by violence since August 5. Meanwhile, thousands are Bangladesh Hindus are fleeing the country.

The Mahatma Gandhi Development Trust has condemned the destruction, violence, killing and looting. "We also plead for restraint from spreading propagandist news aimed to instigate inter faith acrimony. We who have seen the effects of prejudice and racialism know the disastrous effects of harbouring and propagating prejudice. Let us therefore desist from spreading hatred against any groups but call for an end to violence, acts of cruelty, destruction and looting," chairperson, Ela Gandhi said. The Hindu Unity Forum SA (HUFSA) is calling for the swift resolution to restore peace and safety to all affected communities.

In a letter addressed to the Embassy of Bangladesh, HUFSA secretary, Praneal Singh expressed concern at the killings and destruction of Hindu temples, ashrams and buildings by armed groups. The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has also added its voice to the condemnation.

Members of the South African Hindu community hold banners and posters as they chant slogans against violence targeting Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities during a protest in Phoenix. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP The organisation's Ashwin Trikamjee said despite government's intervention to contain the situation over the years, the last decade has seen the glaring rise of extremism to the extent that Hindus and other religious minorities have had their temples and places of worship destroyed without provocation. "We call upon all peace-loving people across the globe to loudly raise their voices against such unprovoked and atrocious acts of brutality and a blatant violation of human rights," he said.