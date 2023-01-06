Long healing journey ahead for teen injured in Gateway’s go-karting incident

It will be a long road ahead for Kristin Govender, the 15-year-old girl who was critically injured in a freak go-karting incident at Durban’s popular Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Kristin’s father, Vernon Govender, said she was currently undergoing physiotherapy.

“There has been a slight improvement in her movement from the waist down. Today (Friday) she felt pins and needles in her foot. She remains in ICU,” he said. Kristin suffered serious injuries, including spinal damage and being partially scalped. She also has a torn aorta and haemorrhage. The straight-A pupil is unlikely to start school with the rest of her grade this term. “My sister was down and wanted to take the kids out. They went 10-pin bowling and played games. They decided to go go-karting and Kristin's hair got tangled in the back axle of the kart,” Govender said.

Kristin Govender is recovering following an incident at the go-kart track at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Picture: Supplied He said Kristin had gone around the track and hit a stack of tyres.

Govender said Kristin had been wearing a hair net and helmet and her hair came undone when she hit the tyres. She was rushed to hospital. Govender said it has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and they know it’s a long road ahead for Kristin.

