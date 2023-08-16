LOOK: 34 KZN schoolchildren involved in accidents since Friday

Since last Friday, 34 children have been involved in motor vehicle accidents while travelling to school across various areas in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving three dead and 31 injured, according to emergency services. On Friday morning, three children were killed in the Umhlatuzana area after a tow truck lost control and crashed into a group of children walking to school, ALS Paramedics confirmed.

Three children, Busani Nyamela, 6, Thato Mabooi, 9, and Dimpho Mabooi, 10 were killed, including the driver of the flat-bed tow truck. An assessment on scene indicated that the four ton tow truck was carrying a forklift when it lost control at the bottom of a steep hill on Hillary Road. The crash site at the bottom of Hillary Road, where three children died on Friday morning. Picture: Jehran Naidoo On Monday, IPSS Medical Rescue reported that teams responded to a crash site on the Thembeni link road near Groutville, in KwaDukuza, northern KZN.

A vehicle carrying a number of schoolchildren reportedly collided with a tree. Eight children were injured when their vehicle smashed into a tree on the KSN north coast. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue "On arrival, it was found that a vehicle carrying schoolchildren had collided with a tree. "Two patients were in a critical condition and were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical's advanced life support. The remaining six patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious," IPSS Medical Rescue said.

On Tuesday morning, Midlands EMS reported that 24 schoolchildren had sustained minor to moderate injuries after a minibus taxi collided with a vehicle on Edendale Road in Pietermaritzburg. Midlands MES said the patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital. Rescue workers attended to 24 children injured in the smash in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Midlands EMS "Midlands EMS Pietermaritzburg crews were dispatched to Edendale Road this morning just after 6.50am.