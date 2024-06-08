LOOK: 356 cops set to run the Comrades Marathon

It’s full-steam ahead for the 97th Comrades Marathon set to take place on Sunday, June 9. The South African Police Services announced on Saturday that 356 police officers are set to tackle The Ultimate Human Race.

This year’s up-run will begin at the Durban City Hall and end in Pietermaritzburg. Police said this year’s number increased from the 218 police members who endured the 2023 down-run. On Saturday top brass of the SAPS, including National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Lineo Nkhoua, Provincial Commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attended a formal send-off parade for the participating officers.

KZN and National Head Office are preparing to defend their titles. This comes after the first policewoman to complete the 2023 marathon was from the province, and National Head Office provided the policeman who entered the SAPS marquee at the finish line. The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced more flexible cut-off times for segments of this year's marathon.

In past editions of the marathon, the initial cut-off point failed to account for the time it took many of the back runners to cross the start line at the race's crowded start. CMA said in a statement: “Following receipt of numerous appeals and information related to the cut-offs to be implemented at the 2024 Comrades Marathon, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has revised the cut-off times to be applied during this year’s race. “This move signals increased efforts by the CMA to be both runner-focused and responsive to fresh ideas and input related to the growth and improvement of this iconic national event.”