LOOK: Bus crashes into Caneside home

DURBAN - A driver was lucky to escape injury after the bus he was driving crashed into a house this morning. He was travelling on Caneside Drive in Phoenix when he allegedly lost control of the bus. It veered down an embankment and crashed into a house.

"Members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on scene at 06:57am and found that the bus drove through the boundary wall and into the front of the house. The driver of the bus was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time," said Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram. He said the homeowner was inside the house and was not injured.

A bus crashed into a home in Caneside, Phoenix earlier this morning. Pictures: RUSA

Hours earlier, eThekwini fire officials and emergency services attended to a vehicle on fire on the south bound lane of the R102 in the vicinity of Phoenix. A vehicle caught alight on the highway near Phoenix last night. Pictures: RUSA

Balram said a passing motorist reported the incident to Rusa. Reaction officers were dispatched and, on arrival, found the vehicle on parked on a painted island. He said the engine compartment was engulfed in flames.

“The eThekwini Fire Department arrived on scene shortly thereafter and extinguished the blaze,” Balram said. The driver said he was travelling from Umhlanga towards Phoenix when he noticed smoke coming from the engine. When he pulled over the car burst into flames. The vehicle was extensively damaged.