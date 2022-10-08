Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Chatsworth man killed in drive by shooting

The body of a man believed to be in his fifties, who was shot dead during a drive by shooting on Saturday morning at the Bayview shopping complex in Chatsworth, lies next to his vehicle. Image: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media.

Published 38m ago

The Bayview shopping centre in Chatsworth came to an abrupt halt on Saturday morning, after another victim was shot dead during a drive-by shooting.

The victim, whose name was uncovered to be Seelan Pillay, is the elder brother of a local ANC councilman and member of Parliament - Brandon Pillay.

The victim was exiting a fast food store with his wife when he was shot in the back and head multiple times, emergency teams on the ground confirmed.

"While the victim was walking down the stairs with his wife, a gold vehicle just drove by and rapidly opened fire on him.

"They shot him while he was getting in his vehicle," said Claude Subramodey from Amawele emergency services.

Sources on the ground, who witnessed the shooting, said that two shooters in a gold vehicle pulled up to the victims whitw Toyota SUV and opened fire.

The store is located on Lenny Naidu drive.

The victim was shot in broad daylight and the suspects did not have anything covering their faces, witnesses said.

Several of the stores just outside where the victim was shot, has CCTV cameras facing the crime scene.

MP Pillay was also seen at the scene of the crime, where bystanders were flocked by the dozens.

The shooting took place outside a vegetarian fast good store, Kara Nicha's.

Employees of the store were seen inside the closed garage door, peeping at the commotion through the gaps in the metal.

Further investigation on the scene uncovered that Seelan Pillay was related to one of the victims that was shot during a drive by that took place in May, just 15 meters up the road - outside a KFC store.

Forensic teams were already on the ground gathering evidence and Bayview police were also seen taking statements.

Subramodey also said that two types of weapons were used, an automatic gun and a pistol, as two different shells were uncovered near the victim.

This is the third drive by shooting to occur in Bayview this year.

Three people have been shot dead in drive by shootings this year, including Seelan Pillay.

Pillay was believed to be in the private security business.

This is a developing story.

