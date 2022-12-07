LOOK: Contractors kick off work at Durban’s Rachel Finlayson pool

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that repairs to the Rachel Finlayson pool are underway. “Contractors have started repairing the popular Rachel Finlayson swimming pool on the Durban beachfront following the awarding of the contract this week,” the City said in a post shared late on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

This follows a previous statement from the City's communications unit explaining that a contractor has been appointed to fix the pool. Crew working at the Rachel Finlayson pool. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

Crew working at the Rachel Finlayson pool. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Crew working at the Rachel Finlayson pool. Picture: eThekwini Municipality The pool, situated along Durban’s lower Marine Parade, had reportedly been closed to the public from August 2015.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Councillor Remona McKenzie, the pool was due to undergo upgrades in 2015 which were to be completed in 2018. A year later, the facility was opened and closed again. Rachel Finlayson pool. Picture: Pete’s Post/Facebook

Story continues below Advertisement

Rachel Finlayson pool Picture: Pete’s Post/Facebook Speaking to Tabloid Media, she said the closure was over poor workmanship. Fellow DA councillor, Sharmaine Sewshanker, added that information received in 2010 stated that a contractor had installed inappropriate tiles. She said in 2019, a further report indicated that there was a valve that needed replacing.

On Monday, City mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said he understood the public's frustrations. “Now that we have appointed a contractor we can get the pool up and running again. In addition, officials are also finalising the appointment of a contractor to repair the Children’s Amusement Centre pool, also at the beachfront,” he said. Kaunda said in the meantime, the South Beach Paddling pool and the Kings Park indoor and outdoor pools are accessible, operational are close to the beachfront.

He said there are a further 22 swimming pools that are available to the public: Rainham Durban North

Pipeline Tiger Rocks Anstey’s

Westville Stanmore Umlazi D

LT King Bayview Arena Park

Alex Bulley Lamontville Lahee Park

Ntuzuma Sutton Park Tesoriere

Mariannridge Tills Crescent Croftdene