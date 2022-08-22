LOOK: Dead fish lie on the banks of Durban’s Blue Lagoon

Durban - The DA says it will be demanding action from the City after a number of fish were found lying dead on the Umgeni River banks. According to Heinz De Boer, the DA has strongly raised these sewerage spills for years.

“The government’s inability to channel remedial funds to municipalities has now resulted in massive fish and wildlife loss across KZN.” De Boer said this incident comes in the wake of widespread drinking water contamination in some parts of Durban.

He said the estimated cost to repair just the sewerage and sanitation infrastructure destroyed by the devastating April floods was in the region of R4 million. “Seemingly no further progress has been made in holding city managers responsible for the Mahatma Ghandi pump station pollution; which sporadically continues to decimate Durban Harbour.”

De Boer said E.coli counts at monitoring stations are now reading into the millions of cFU; making it impossible for authorities to open the most popular beaches before the holiday season. He said the tourism industry would suffer because of this. “We will again demand action at this week’s Environmental Affairs Committee meeting.”

The City has been approached for comment. Three days ago residents living in the Birchwood area were urged to refrain from consuming tap water. "The public is advised that water testing has revealed that tap water in the Birchwood area does not meet acceptable standards, therefore, it should not be used for cooking and drinking," said eThekwini Municipality.

