LOOK: Durban businesses join hands to stamp out Umgeni River pollution

Durban - Durban businesses have joined hands to find a solution to the ongoing dumping of materials in the Umgeni River. Annually, tons of waste are dumped into the river, posing serious health risks not only to bordering communities but also to paddlers and the river’s eco-systems.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reefer Cold Storage, a business operating alongside Umgeni River, noticed illegal dumping taking place next to the river and was spurred into action. Reefer has subsequently spearheaded the clean-up campaign alongside non-profit organisation (NPO) Adopt a River. This large-scale operation has also welcomed several stakeholders, including BMS Foods (Bluff Meat Supply), Multiquip, AlcoNCP and eThekwini Municipality. The team will work together to not only address the existing waste, but to restore the land and put in place measures to prevent further dumping. CEO and owner of Reefer Cold Storage, Stamatis Kapsimalis, said they have identified a number of illegal dumping cases as well as the misuse of the park area next to the river.

Kapsimalis explained that’s when they got in touch with Janet Simpkins of Adopt a River to assist. This NPO focuses on rivers and environmental spaces in KwaZulu-Natal, connecting with like-minded groups to address the many river health issues for each community. They partner with individuals, agencies and corporates with a shared environmental passion, working together to create sustainable differences in these threatened environments.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Through much effort and negotiating, Janet and her team have organised a week-long clean-up, with our focus being on the Willowfield Crescent rejuvenation. We’re encouraging other corporates to get on board and consider contributing to this far-reaching cause," Kapsimalis added. Simpkins said they were called in to assist with the illegal dumping as the corporates operating in the area were concerned about the environment. "Hand in hand we’ve followed due process and worked with the municipality to resolve this the best way we all can. This is a culmination of how effectively municipalities, corporates and NPOs can work together," she said. The campaign’s short-term goal is the week-long clean-up of the riverside area between Connaught Bridge and the footbridge along Willowfield Road of waste and invasive alien plant species.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the plan is to take this further by establishing a permanent team to conserve and maintain the area as an ecologically friendly environment, while creating awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution. Communities and businesses would be encouraged to monitor and report on any challenges, such as illegal dumping so that measures can be taken. Businesses that are interested in sponsoring Adopt a River will enjoy significant benefits, including meeting corporate social investment requirements, qualifying for tax deductions, media exposure, team branding rights and showcasing a commitment to community upliftment and conservation. Communities are encouraged to come out and join the clean-up efforts on Saturday, September 17.

Story continues below Advertisement