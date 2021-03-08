Look: Durban couple nabbed cutting cocaine worth R1.5m

An Effingham couple is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested while mixing cocaine. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, an operation was carried out on Friday night in Bhoola Road by members from the provincial Drug and Firearm Unit. “The team acted on information about drugs that were being manufactured and a sting operation was put in place. “They proceeded to the said premises where two occupants were found in the process of manufacturing cocaine utilising cocaine powder with different additives” Police seized 3.7kg of cocaine powder. Picture: SAPS

Gwala said a further search led police to the recovery of 85 moons of rock cocaine, 3.7kg of cocaine powder, 15 spice bottles containing rock cocaine and five boxes of bicarbonate of soda at the same premises.

“Cash of R94 160 was seized by police. The value of the recovered drugs is R1.5 million.”

The couple, aged 40 and 47, were charged with possession of drugs.

Police seized 15 spice bottles containing rock cocaine. Picture: SAPS

“We will make sure that we deal decisively with drug dealers in our province by placing them behind the bars. The use of drugs will not be tolerated in our province,” said Major-General Thulani Gonya, acting KZN police commissioner.

Five boxes of bicarbonate of soda were also found. Picture: SAPS

