LOOK: Durban mayor takes a dip to prove City beaches are safe for bathers this festive season

Durban – He did it! To prove that Durban’s beaches are safe and ready to host holidaymakers this festive season, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, took a dip at one of the local beaches. In photographs shared on the municipality’s Twitter, Kaunda is seen swimming in the surf donning a swimsuit, goggles and a swimming cap.

Story continues below Advertisement

The subject of the state of eThekwini's beaches has become a major topic in recent weeks due to reports of higher ecoli levels – this as a result of an ongoing sewage crisis from the April and May floods. Earlier this week, the DA accused Kaunda of refusing to swim at the uMhlanga main beach. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Kaunda reassured those in the City and those planning to travel to the City in December, that all safety measures were put in place for a memorable festive season.

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda took a dip in one of the City’s beaches. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Mayor Kaunda in action. EThekwini festive season was officially launched today.

All safety measures are in place in order for our visitors to have a memorable stay.

For ideas on attractions to explore in Durban, search: https://t.co/0eZl1829Cr cc: Durban Tourism

Woz' eDurban pic.twitter.com/pFjfev8JED — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) December 1, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

Kaunda said more than 700 000 visitors are expected to travel to Durban this festive season. He said this will result in an occupancy rate of 75% across accommodation establishments, direct spend of over R1.5 billion, over R3.8m contribution to the gross domestic product and 7 775 job opportunities. He said during the festive period, their law enforcement officers would ensure that traffic is well managed with soft road closures and park and rides for those who would be using public transport.

Story continues below Advertisement