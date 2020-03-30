LOOK: Durban's snake catcher, Nick Evans, is at it again

Durban - Local snack catcher, Nick Evans, was at it again this week. From rescuing a Green Mamba from a tree on Durban's Berea to two Monitor Lizards rescued from two homes.

"Before I saw the photo, I was sure it would be a Spotted Bush Snake. Green Mambas do not naturally occur in the built up Berea. But then the photo came through, and what a surprise," he said.

With the assistance of the eThekwini Metro Fire team, he was able to climb up on a ladder and rescue the snake.

In the rescue earlier, Evans said while he had seen some monstrous Nile Monitors in his life, this was the biggest one yet.