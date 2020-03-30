LOOK: Durban's snake catcher, Nick Evans, is at it again
Durban - Local snack catcher, Nick Evans, was at it again this week. From rescuing a Green Mamba from a tree on Durban's Berea to two Monitor Lizards rescued from two homes.
"Before I saw the photo, I was sure it would be a Spotted Bush Snake. Green Mambas do not naturally occur in the built up Berea. But then the photo came through, and what a surprise," he said.
With the assistance of the eThekwini Metro Fire team, he was able to climb up on a ladder and rescue the snake.
In the rescue earlier, Evans said while he had seen some monstrous Nile Monitors in his life, this was the biggest one yet.
"This absolute beast was roaming a neighbourhood, not too close to natural land. There were dogs around - although I think most wouldn't go near this one, and there was apparently someone keen on killing it, so despite lockdown, we had to attend. And thank goodness we did," Evans said.
He said restraining the reptile was a challenge.
"To rescue a lizard of this size is a moment I'll treasure. Seeing it go free into a nearby wetland was awesome," he said.
IOL