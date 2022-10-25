Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: EFF mobilises supporters to swarm Durban for Zulu King coronation

Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 21m ago

Share

Durban - The EFF has instructed all its members in KwaZulu-Natal to come out in their numbers and attend the coronation ceremony of Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

The 48-year-old King would be coronated (handing over of a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa) at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to some members of the party, the call to come out in large numbers was made by the leader of the party, Julius Malema.

That was over the weekend when Malema was in Durban to close the 3rd KZN People’s Assembly where Mongezi Thwala was elected new provincial chairperson, ousting Vusi Khoza.

More on this

“We are all preparing to go to Durban for the coronation, we are just waiting for transport arrangements. The CIC (Commander in Chief) instructed us to be there to show support to the King,” one EFF supporter based in Pietermaritzburg told IOL on Monday.

Thwala confirmed to IOL that indeed Malema has urged party supporters to attend the ceremony, but said there are no arrangements for buses.

“Yes, there is a call for members to go there and show support to the King during the coronation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is to show that we are behind him and we are proud of his leadership of the Zulu nation,” Thwala said.

In the recent past, Malema has been vocal in his support for the Zulu King and monarch. He once said the rightful King is Misuzulu KaZwelithini and those challenging him for the throne are taking chances.

Addressing a heritage day event in Manguzi last month, Malema said the Zulu monarchy should be protected as it is the pride of black people since it is still intact in the face of colonialism and other challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

politicsimperial and royal mattersEFFKwaZulu-NatalDurbanKing MisuzuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniCyril RamaphosaJulius MalemaZulu RoyalsZulu NationPolitics

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso