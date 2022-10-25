LOOK: EFF mobilises supporters to swarm Durban for Zulu King coronation

Durban - The EFF has instructed all its members in KwaZulu-Natal to come out in their numbers and attend the coronation ceremony of Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. The 48-year-old King would be coronated (handing over of a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa) at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

IN PHOTOS: The eThekwini municipality exco and traditional leaders on Monday visited Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini to introduce themselves. They also informed him that it's all systems go for Saturday's coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/WQ3oYUw1iP — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 24, 2022 According to some members of the party, the call to come out in large numbers was made by the leader of the party, Julius Malema. That was over the weekend when Malema was in Durban to close the 3rd KZN People’s Assembly where Mongezi Thwala was elected new provincial chairperson, ousting Vusi Khoza. PHOTOS: The inter-ministerial in loco inspection of Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban led by COGTA Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has started. This is ahead of the official coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on October 29. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ihGf61cgPE — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 17, 2022

“We are all preparing to go to Durban for the coronation, we are just waiting for transport arrangements. The CIC (Commander in Chief) instructed us to be there to show support to the King,” one EFF supporter based in Pietermaritzburg told IOL on Monday. Thwala confirmed to IOL that indeed Malema has urged party supporters to attend the ceremony, but said there are no arrangements for buses. “Yes, there is a call for members to go there and show support to the King during the coronation.

“This is to show that we are behind him and we are proud of his leadership of the Zulu nation,” Thwala said. In the recent past, Malema has been vocal in his support for the Zulu King and monarch. He once said the rightful King is Misuzulu KaZwelithini and those challenging him for the throne are taking chances. Addressing a heritage day event in Manguzi last month, Malema said the Zulu monarchy should be protected as it is the pride of black people since it is still intact in the face of colonialism and other challenges.