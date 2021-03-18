LOOK: Hail turns parts of KZN into winter wonderland

DURBAN - PARTS of KwaZulu-Natal were transformed into a winter wonderland following a hail storm and downpours in the afternoon.

Residents living in Ladysmith, Vryheid and surrounds said they had to run for cover after heavy rains and hail fell earlier today.

Yesterday, Cogta teams were placed on standby following warnings for heavy rain predicted for the province.

Cogta MEC in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, said teams were dispatched to areas in northern KZN in anticipation of the flooding and other weather-related damage.