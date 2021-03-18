LOOK: Hail turns parts of KZN into winter wonderland
DURBAN - PARTS of KwaZulu-Natal were transformed into a winter wonderland following a hail storm and downpours in the afternoon.
Residents living in Ladysmith, Vryheid and surrounds said they had to run for cover after heavy rains and hail fell earlier today.
Yesterday, Cogta teams were placed on standby following warnings for heavy rain predicted for the province.
Cogta MEC in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, said teams were dispatched to areas in northern KZN in anticipation of the flooding and other weather-related damage.
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a fire warning has been issued for south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape while Pretoria, Johannesburg, Vereeniging, Mbombela, Polokwane, Mahikeng, Vryburg, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Upington residents can expect partly cloudy weather with isolated thundershowers in the evening.
SAWS said Cape Town will be cloudy with rain in the morning.
George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg residents can expect cooler weather and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon.
