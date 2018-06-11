Durban - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) journalists have staged a walkout at the Office of the Premier in Durban after they were left waiting for over an hour for the handing over of the Moerane Commission's report to Premier Willies Mchunu.

Mchunu established the commission on October, 31, 2016 to investigate the underlying causes of political killings in the province since 2011.

More than 60 people testified before the commission, headed by advocate Marumo Moerane. The hearings concluded oral evidence on March 12.

Journalists were called to a media briefing at 2pm.

They were escorted to a room on the 14th floor but were not liaised with since their arrival.

Journalists stage a walkout after waiting for over an hour for a briefing. Picture: Kailene Pillay.

This led to a walkout by more than 25 journalists.

Office of the Premier spokesperson Thami Ngidi said it was out of his hands as there was a Cabinet meeting that was running late.

Politics Hub