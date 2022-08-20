LOOK: King Misuzulu stares down those fighting him over the throne

Nongoma – In his first speech after completing all the Zulu royal rituals for a King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini stared down his brothers who were fighting him for the throne. The King told throngs of his people, believed to be around 30 000, to listen to them, but completely ignore them.

Story continues below Advertisement

The king made this comment while addressing his people at KwaKhangalemankengane Palace in Nongoma on Saturday. This was after coming out of the sacred royal kraal where he had performed the ritual of entering the kraal where he was introduced to his ancestors as the next leader of Zulus.

The ritual started in the wee hours of the day – briefly halted and it was completed later around 4pm on Saturday. After the ritual, he went to his secluded house near the kraal to dress in a leopard skin and then address his people. Moving around the crowd, he got a thunderous welcome with Zulu regiments singing that he was the only King.

Story continues below Advertisement

Then came the time for him to address them. After hours of rituals inside the sacred royal kraal, #King #Misuzulu #KaZwelithini has come out fully dressed as King. He is now fully on the throne. 🎥: @ZANewsFlash #ZuluRoyals #Zulu pic.twitter.com/DVviQZSs89 — IOL News (@IOL) August 20, 2022 His speech was short and to the point while first thanking those who supported him. He touched on the issue of the ongoing battle for the Zulu throne where Prince Simakade and Prince Buzabazi are fiercely challenging him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prince Simakade has even been traditionally crowned “King” by a handful of royal family members supporting him. “I have to talk about this issue of dispute. “When they come to you, listen to them because you have to.

Story continues below Advertisement

#Misuzulu : Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu has joined Zulu regiments at KwaKhangalemankengane Palace in Nongoma to witness King Misuzulu KaZwelithini entering the #sacred #royal kraal.

📷:@ZANewsFlash pic.twitter.com/506vPAkace — IOL News (@IOL) August 20, 2022 “However, please completely ignore them,” he said, getting a thunderous applause and ululation. He went to say in the Zulu kingdom, since ancient times, there have been sellouts and confused people, but they mended their ways.

He said even now, those who have been misled will eventually come back. Still on divisions, the king said he suspected there is a third force regarding the issues of leadership in the Shembe church and the Zulu royal family. “These people have been sent (to divide us).

“There is a third force in this,” he said. Towards the end of his speech he jokingly taunted his challengers, saying he asked his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whether his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa can be withdrawn once issued and the answer he got was no. The ceremony itself was a colourful affair, with Zulu regiments from Mahlabathini and ones from the Mdletshe clan near Mtubatuba taking the throne for their display of traditional dance.

The Mdletshe regiments had popular maskandi artist, Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele as one its leaders. The regiments drew the attention of most people when dancing inside the palace and later inside the kraal. On the other hand, people from all walks of like attended the ritual - from traditional leaders to politicians and celebrities.

Among those spotted was Ace Magashule, Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, Dudu Myeni, Nompumelelo Ntuli (Zuma's former wife), Minister Mondli Gungubele, Senzo Mchunu, Zweli Mkhize and Lindiwe Zulu . Provincial government MECs who attended the ritual was Sihle Zikalala, Sipho Hlomuka, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and Sboniso Duma. The next outstanding ceremony is the coronation which will take place next month at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.