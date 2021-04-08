LOOK: KZN police seize 52 Sassa cards, 132 IDs and an AK47 rifle from safe in home
Durban - Police seized 52 Sassa cards, 19 bank cards and 130 identity documents during an operation in the Mondlo area in the Zululand District this week.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the operation was carried out during the early hours of Thursday by the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit.
“Members proceeded to a house in Mondlo to execute a search warrant. The owner of the house was not in the house, however, the premises were searched in the presence of family members.
“A search was conducted in the main bedroom where a safe was found concealed in a wardrobe.
“Police found 107 rounds of ammunition in the safe.”
Gwala said in another room, police officers found an AK47 rifle, a pistol and a revolver hidden in a wardrobe.
“All the recovered firearms are unlicensed. Police found R179 200 in cash in another safe.
“Police also discovered 52 Sassa bank cards, 19 bankcards, 47 easy pay cards and 130 identity documents in the house.”
Gwala said police investigations were ongoing.
IOL