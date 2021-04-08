LOOK: KZN police seize 52 Sassa cards, 132 IDs and an AK47 rifle from safe in home

Durban - Police seized 52 Sassa cards, 19 bank cards and 130 identity documents during an operation in the Mondlo area in the Zululand District this week.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the operation was carried out during the early hours of Thursday by the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit.

More than 107 rounds of ammunition were found in a safe in one of the bedrooms. Picture: SAPS

“Members proceeded to a house in Mondlo to execute a search warrant. The owner of the house was not in the house, however, the premises were searched in the presence of family members.

“A search was conducted in the main bedroom where a safe was found concealed in a wardrobe.

An AK47 rifle was seized. Picture: SAPS

“Police found 107 rounds of ammunition in the safe.”