LOOK: KZN Premier welcomes Cuban medical delegation

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala yesterday officially welcomed 28 medical experts from the Cuban health brigade who will join hospital staff in the province as the war against Covid-19 in SA rages on. He noted that relations between SA and Cuba were historic and enduring.

"As we know, SA-Cuba bilateral relations are structured through the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM), which meets annually in our respective Capitals.

Our bilateral cooperation dates back to 1996 and our formal diplomatic relations to the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Our countries take immense pride in the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro (NMFC) medical collaboration programme," he said.

Zikalala expressed his gratitude to the brigade.

Members of the Cuban medical brigade with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane Zulu Picture: KZN GCIS





"We can only express our sincere gratitude for choosing to join our people in this fight against a virus that seeks to undermine all the gains we have achieved together over many decades," he said.

He called upon the people of KZN to work alongside the Cuban medical team.