LOOK: Ladysmith residents pick up the pieces following devastating floods

Durban - Residents living in Ladysmith are picking up the pieces after heavy rains lashed the KwaZulu-Natal town earlier this week. At least 35 people had to be rescued from the Ladysmith CBD and Windsor Secondary School remained closed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a delegation led by KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited the area to assess the extent of the damage. The MEC also engaged with business owners and members of the community and assured them of the government's commitment to deal with the cause of the flooding and find a permanent solution that will protect the town from future flooding.

According to disaster management teams, heavy rains in the catchment areas have led to the uThukela River bursting its banks over the weekend and affecting communities and towns located along its path. MEC Hlomuka has warned communities along the banks of the river to exercise extreme caution. “Currently, the bridge linking Kranskop and Nkandla is submerged in water. We appeal to the community in this area to not go near the bridge and for parents to guard their children,” the MEC said.

Similarly, in the Mandeni local municipality 20 families had to be evacuated yesterday from their homes that were located near the river in Ward 7 (Shekembuya area). Residents of Ladysmith that had to be evacuated after the recent floods damaged their homes and flooded all that they have. Residents were housed at a nearby Indoor Sport centre after the recent floods in Ladysmith, Kwazulu Natal Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Also, in the Msinga local municipality, Ward 5 (Bathenjini area) 15 people were evacuated yesterday and moved to uMkhuphulangwenya (Sampofu area in Ward 4) to the Municipal Hall for safety. After the recent floods in ladysmith, the rain subsided and the residents of Ladysmith started to clear and tried their best to clean the town and their houses and schools from all the water and the mud. Here is one of the teachers Gustav Meyer of Windsor Secondary School in Ladysmith with all the books and spoiled furniture after the recent floods in Ladysmith, Kwazulu Natal Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

After the recent floods in ladysmith, the rain subsided and the residents of Ladysmith started to clear and tried their best to clean the town and their houses and schools from all the water and the mud. Here is Navindra Rampath, principal of Windsor Secondary School in Ladysmith with all the books and spoiled furniture after the recent floods in Ladysmith, Kwazulu Natal