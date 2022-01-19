LOOK: Ladysmith residents pick up the pieces following devastating floods
Durban - Residents living in Ladysmith are picking up the pieces after heavy rains lashed the KwaZulu-Natal town earlier this week.
At least 35 people had to be rescued from the Ladysmith CBD and Windsor Secondary School remained closed on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a delegation led by KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited the area to assess the extent of the damage.
The MEC also engaged with business owners and members of the community and assured them of the government's commitment to deal with the cause of the flooding and find a permanent solution that will protect the town from future flooding.
According to disaster management teams, heavy rains in the catchment areas have led to the uThukela River bursting its banks over the weekend and affecting communities and towns located along its path.
MEC Hlomuka has warned communities along the banks of the river to exercise extreme caution. “Currently, the bridge linking Kranskop and Nkandla is submerged in water. We appeal to the community in this area to not go near the bridge and for parents to guard their children,” the MEC said.
Similarly, in the Mandeni local municipality 20 families had to be evacuated yesterday from their homes that were located near the river in Ward 7 (Shekembuya area).
Also, in the Msinga local municipality, Ward 5 (Bathenjini area) 15 people were evacuated yesterday and moved to uMkhuphulangwenya (Sampofu area in Ward 4) to the Municipal Hall for safety.
IOL