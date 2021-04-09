NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
A 60cm puff adder was found hiding under a stove in Merrivale in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Supplied
A 60cm puff adder was found hiding under a stove in Merrivale in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Supplied

LOOK: Midlands man finds puff adder hiding under stove just before midnight

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

DURBAN – A Pietermaritzburg man who went to investigate why his dogs were barking found a puff adder curled under his stove just before midnight last night.

The man who lives in Merrivale said he had heard a noise in the kitchen at about 10pm, but didn’t pay much attention to it.

“At around 11.15pm, one of our dogs was barking outside and I went to check.

“As as I was walking past the stove I noticed that the tile colour on the floor was not the same. I had to do a double take and from a distance noticed it was a snake.”

Pietermaritzburg snake catcher Dean Boswell said he arrived just after midnight and found the snake in the same position.

LOCAL snake catcher Dean Boswell rescued the snake just after midnight. Picture: Supplied

He said the tiled floor made it easy to catch the snake because it didn't have any grip and couldn’t move quickly.

Boswell said puff adders were highly venomous with a strong cytotoxic venom.

“They live on mice and rats. So it’s not uncommon to find them near human habitation.”

THE snake is said to be highly venomous. Picture: Supplied

Boswell said he still had the snake in his possession and would release it later today.

IOL

Share this article:

Related Articles