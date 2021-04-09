LOOK: Midlands man finds puff adder hiding under stove just before midnight

DURBAN – A Pietermaritzburg man who went to investigate why his dogs were barking found a puff adder curled under his stove just before midnight last night.

The man who lives in Merrivale said he had heard a noise in the kitchen at about 10pm, but didn’t pay much attention to it.

“At around 11.15pm, one of our dogs was barking outside and I went to check.

“As as I was walking past the stove I noticed that the tile colour on the floor was not the same. I had to do a double take and from a distance noticed it was a snake.”

Pietermaritzburg snake catcher Dean Boswell said he arrived just after midnight and found the snake in the same position.