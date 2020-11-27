Look: No Black Friday frenzy at Durban’s biggest mall

Durban – There was no Black Friday shopping frenzy at Gateway Theatre of Shopping by 10am.

It looked like a normal day at the mall, according to Independent Newspaper photographer Zanele Zulu.

“Normally it is always packed and shops crowded on Black Friday, but the decline could be because of Covid-19.

“It’s very quiet today. Centre management also said their Fridays and month-ends are busier than this.

No queues outside Checkers. Picture: Zanele Zulu

“Only a few shops like Zara have people waiting in queues. This is because they are only allowing a certain number of people inside the shop at a time in line with Covid-19 regulations.”