LOOK: R30 million road upgrade in uMlazi, following devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods

A road that was extensively damaged during the devastating floods in uMlazi was reopened this weekend. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda officially opened the R102, which is also known as South Coast Road.

A newly constructed bridge was also unveiled on Saturday. The City said the R30 million road upgrade would ease traffic flow coming out of uMlazi and surrounding areas. “Repairs to the road was necessary after it was badly damaged during last year’s April flood disaster. This resulted in traffic congestion as there was only one lane coming out of uMlazi,” it said.

The extent of the damage following the April floods. File Picture “The R102 is a busy thoroughfare and is used by more than 2,000 motorists every hour. As part of the upgrade, the sidewalk was widened to ensure the safety of pedestrians,” he said. Kaunda said this contributed immensely to job creation, with over 30 job opportunities for local businesses and local labour being employed during the construction phase of the project.

“There was a concerted effort to create job opportunities for local businesses and to employ local labour from uMlazi,” he said. The R102 (South Coast Road) in uMlazi has been fixed after it was damaged by last year’s storm. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda reopened the road on Saturday. Picture: Supplied “Locals were also empowered through skills development on the project. We had a good relationship with the stakeholders involved to ensure maximum local community involvement,” he said. While the road belongs to the KwaZulu–Natal Department of Transport (DOT), the City oversaw the repairs because of a memorandum of agreement signed between eThekwini Municipality and the DOT.

As an additional precautionary measure, the team added more gabion on the side of the road to ensure that it does not again suffer extensive damage in the event of flooding. The construction of the Emansomini pedestrian bridge over the eZimbokodweni River aims to improve the safety and connectivity of residents from Wards 86 and 94 by providing safe passage across the river. Resident Muzi Mhlongo welcomed the completion of the bridge repairs, saying: “It has brought many benefits to the community including safety and accessibility in the area. The bridge serves as a link between many different communities.”