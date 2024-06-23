LOOK: Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga hosts event to mark two years of extraordinary hospitality

Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga commemorated its second anniversary by hosting an event on June 20, 2024, to mark two years of exceptional hospitality, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction. The event was attended by the who’s who of Durban including co-developer of Oceans Mall and businessman Vivian Reddy with his wife, reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo. SA actress Shashi Naidoo and former deputy mayor of eThekwini Logie Naidoo were also present.

Co-developer of Oceans Mall and businessman Vivian Reddy with his wife reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo. Picture: Supplied Also in attendance was Brian Mpono, CEO, Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development; Themba Mpofu, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga; and Sandra Kneubuhler, District Director and Country Director of Sales SA, Radisson Hotel Group.

Guests at the second anniversary celebration were greeted by a marimba band upon arrival, followed by a welcome Blu signature cocktail and whiskey stations. Traditional Zulu dancers added cultural flair, setting the stage for a warm welcome by General Manager Themba Mpofu and a speech by Vivian Reddy. The evening’s formalities ended with the cutting of a cake and a celebratory toast followed by a continuous flow of exquisite food to ensure everyone was well catered for.

The cutting of cake was a part of the event’s formalities. Picture: Supplied Since its opening on June 6, 2024 the hotel has swiftly soared to the pinnacle of Durban's hospitality landscape and has emerged as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in under two years.

The hotel which is situated in the heart of Umhlanga is a testament to ambition and vision while bringing new meaning to the standards of hospitality in the region. The Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga is located in the heart of Umhlanga. Picture: Supplied

Travellers are drawn to the hotel due to its contemporary design, lavish amenities, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Mpofu said: "It's a privilege to be part of the Radisson Blu family and witness the extraordinary growth of our hotel in such a short span.“ “Our success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose commitment to excellence knows no bounds."

In less than two years, the hotel has solidified its position among Durban's premier hospitality destinations, earning acclaim for its unmatched service, world-class facilities, and innovative guest experiences. From enjoying a culinary journey at the hotel's acclaimed dining venue FireLake Restaurant that offers a fusion of bold flavours to hosting memorable events at state-of-the-art meeting venues, guests are treated to a symphony of luxury and comfort.

Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga pool. Picture: Supplied With 206 modern accommodation rooms designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation the Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga caters to the needs of travellers and corporate guests alike. “It’s been a journey, and an even more joyful and enjoyable one with Radisson Blu family,” Mpono said.

“Since the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga, every six months to a year we are being acknowledged with an award.” The hotel has been honoured with awards for Best Accommodation and Best Meeting and Events Space for 2023 by Durban Tourism. The Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga was also bestowed with the prestigious title of Best Hotel Opening by the Radisson Hotel Group in 2022.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga has won awards for Best Accommodation and Best Meeting and Events Space for 2023 by Durban Tourism. Picture: Supplied According to Mpono, the team work from all staff at Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga led by by General Manager, Themba Mpofu has made Vivian Reddy’s dream work.

Mpono thanked Durban Tourism; eThekwini Municipality particularly the Catalytic Projects Unit; Tourism KZN; Trade and Investment KZN; and SA Tourism for continuously placing the hotel on their “destination marketing” agenda. He also thanked the guests who have chosen the hotel as their destination for a holiday, a mini getaway, for conferences and meetings as well as the media in SA and around the world for telling the story of the first Radisson Blu in KZN. Behind the scenes, the journey to establish the hotel as a premier hospitality destination was challenging for its core team.

However, their tireless dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the hotel's vision have proven that every obstacle was worth overcoming. As the Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga celebrates its second anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of excellence and innovation. Looking ahead, the hotel remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through its doors.