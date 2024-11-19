LOOK: Revamped kiddies zone at People’s Park in Durban, reopened

The kiddies zone at the People’s Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium has been revamped and is open to the public just in time for the festive season. eThekwini Municipality said the kiddies zone was closed for refurbishment in order to give the area a new look and feel.

“Rehabilitation at the park has since been completed and is ready for the public to enjoy.” The park has PVC fencing to ensure safety. Picture: Supplied The City said the kiddies zone boasted new equipment includes a giant jungle gym, sensory dome, a merry-go-round with a whirling platform and a space net. “The kiddies zone has also been painted with bright, beautiful colours with artificial grass added and PVC fencing erected to ensure their safety.”

The park is open from 7am to 6pm daily and is free to the public. Last month the City announced that a new sky car, new viewing platform, sea facing bungee jumping and a new big swing; these are just some of the many new attractions to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium. eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said council had approved R236 million to rehabilitate the stadium which has been in existence for 15 years.