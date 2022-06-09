LOOK: Road to Shongweni Farmer’s Market has been repaired

Durban - The Shongweni Farmer’s Market that has been closed since the devastating floods in April will open this Saturday after the road was repaired. The MR551/D210 which leads to the popular weekend market had been completely washed away during the devastating floods in April.

Christine Standeaven, co-owner of the Shongweni Farmer’s Market, said there was confusion between the Department of Transport and eThekwini Municipality about the ownership of the road. The road that was damaged after the floods. Picture: Supplied She said after many emails to all parties including the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, eThekwini Municipality agreed to assist by providing the machinery, engineer and expertise on the proviso that they purchased all the materials to build the road. Standeaven said they decided to “bite the bullet” and took a loan to repair the road.

“The bigger picture was that 180 little businesses were not able to operate and many were going without salaries,” she said. Standeaven said they began working on Friday and worked day and night for six days to complete the road. “It was immense joy to see the project complete,” she said.

Standeaven said due to public demand they have set up a bank account to help pay for the project. The repair took six days. Picture: Supplied “We cannot wait to host our first market and it’s going to be extra special as we hold a delayed Easter Egg hunt this Saturday,” she said. Standeaven expressed gratitude to eThekwini Municipality for coming on board and being dedicated from the start to finish.

