LOOK: Search continues for people following deadly Ladysmith flash flood

Rescue teams are on Saturday, continuing the search for missing people following a flash flood in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on December 26. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said 21 bodies have been recovered so far.

“The Mobile Command Post will move further downstream on Saturday to facilitate the deployment of rescuers. Police will provide further updates as and when new recoveries are made,” Netshiunda said. On Friday, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the number of people killed has risen to 14. “The count of missing persons has also increased as more people have been reported to the police,” Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, said.

"As of Friday, there are now 10 people reported missing within the area of Ladysmith, following new reports made on Thursday." At least six of the deceased are from the Msimango family of Roosboom, Mngadi said. Rescue teams are continuing the search for missing people following a flash flood in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on December 26. Picture: Supplied

He added that all six have been recovered while search continues for others.

"The total number of fatalities resulting from adverse weather conditions in the entire province of KZN for the month of December now stands at 18 people, with additional incidents reported in Mandeni, Dannhouser and Dundee," Mngadi said.