LOOK: Skabenga, the Oyster Box cat rings in his 18th birthday in style

Skabenga, a Tabby cat that has been a permanent resident at The Oyster Box, celebrated his 18th birthday in style.
A rags to riches story, if you may call it, Skabenga, which means hooligan in isiZulu, wandered into the property as a stray many years ago and got a taste of the good life, and never left, the hotel recalls.
The plush hotel set in uMhlanga is world-renowned and hosts guests from all over the world, including Hollywood celebrities.
The hotel said every year, Skabenga’s birthday is celebrated with a party.
This year’s theme, Under the Sea, was held over two days: Friday and Saturday.
The programme line-up included Andre from Breath Conservation, who started the party off with an informative and interactive talk with the children to teach them the importance of saving the ocean.
There was face painting, a water balloon tunnel, and plenty of activities.
Skabenga even joined guests for photo opportunities.
The menu was extensive and, in keeping with the theme, included a mini Star Fish pizza(V), Mini Chicken Octopus, Cheese and Tomato Yachts (V), savoury Clam Shell Muffins, and Sail Boat Eggs.
IOL News