LOOK: Skabenga, the Oyster Box cat rings in his 18th birthday in style

Skabenga, a Tabby cat that has been a permanent resident at The Oyster Box, celebrated his 18th birthday in style. All ready to welcome the party guests. Picture: Supplied A rags to riches story, if you may call it, Skabenga, which means hooligan in isiZulu, wandered into the property as a stray many years ago and got a taste of the good life, and never left, the hotel recalls.

The plush hotel set in uMhlanga is world-renowned and hosts guests from all over the world, including Hollywood celebrities. Skabenga’s party at The Oyster Box Hotel. Picture: Supplied The hotel said every year, Skabenga’s birthday is celebrated with a party.

This year’s theme, Under the Sea, was held over two days: Friday and Saturday. The programme line-up included Andre from Breath Conservation, who started the party off with an informative and interactive talk with the children to teach them the importance of saving the ocean. Picture: Supplied

There was face painting, a water balloon tunnel, and plenty of activities. The birthday cake to ring in the special celebration. Picture: Supplied Skabenga even joined guests for photo opportunities. The menu was extensive and, in keeping with the theme, included a mini Star Fish pizza(V), Mini Chicken Octopus, Cheese and Tomato Yachts (V), savoury Clam Shell Muffins, and Sail Boat Eggs.