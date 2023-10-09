Independent Online
Monday, October 9, 2023

LOOK: Skabenga, the Oyster Box cat rings in his 18th birthday in style

Skabenga, the Oyster Box resident tabby cat is 18. Picture: Instagram

Published 47m ago

Skabenga, a Tabby cat that has been a permanent resident at The Oyster Box, celebrated his 18th birthday in style.

All ready to welcome the party guests. Picture: Supplied

A rags to riches story, if you may call it, Skabenga, which means hooligan in isiZulu, wandered into the property as a stray many years ago and got a taste of the good life, and never left, the hotel recalls.

The plush hotel set in uMhlanga is world-renowned and hosts guests from all over the world, including Hollywood celebrities.

Skabenga’s party at The Oyster Box Hotel. Picture: Supplied

The hotel said every year, Skabenga’s birthday is celebrated with a party.

This year’s theme, Under the Sea, was held over two days: Friday and Saturday.

The programme line-up included Andre from Breath Conservation, who started the party off with an informative and interactive talk with the children to teach them the importance of saving the ocean.

Picture: Supplied

There was face painting, a water balloon tunnel, and plenty of activities.

The birthday cake to ring in the special celebration. Picture: Supplied

Skabenga even joined guests for photo opportunities.

The menu was extensive and, in keeping with the theme, included a mini Star Fish pizza(V), Mini Chicken Octopus, Cheese and Tomato Yachts (V), savoury Clam Shell Muffins, and Sail Boat Eggs.

The decor and treats at Skabenga’s birthday. Picture: Supplied

Skabenga enjoyed being cuddled by the guests. Picture: Supplied

