LOOK: South Africa’s sleepiest criminal? Robber falls asleep inside a car he just broke into leaving Mzansi in stitches

Cape Town - A suspected robber has been apprehended after he fell asleep in a car that he allegedly broke into on Monday morning in Palmview, KwaZulu-Natal. According to a statement by Arrive Alive, the man was attempting to steal valuables inside the car when he seemingly decided on a brief shut eye, which led to his arrest.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had been broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP and handed over to SAPS,” they said. Social media, as expected, did not hold back on the jokes about the alleged criminal sleeping on the job. Many users have praised the car owner jokingly, insinuating that they might have used muthi.

Can you hook me up with the owner of that car, I want the muthi they are using. — LACOSTE (@Mapiwes) March 14, 2022 Can you hook me up with the owner of that car, I want the muthi they are using. — LACOSTE (@Mapiwes) March 14, 2022 Some have argued that “muthi” might be fast replacing car insurance. I can imagine the flyers being printed right now:



No insurance? No problem



Lala ngoxolo aka "Lala-la" the traditional lullaby 🎶🎵🎶



For more more information, contact baba Mbaku pic.twitter.com/ZGJXcUheZa — Jimmy Whispers ⚓ (@monomyth_ivxx) March 14, 2022 Some have even shamed the country for its laziness, saying that “not even criminals respect their jobs”. Even criminals don't respect their jobs nowadays, we doomed as a country😅 pic.twitter.com/KxO9v0hD8F — Okuhlekodwa👏🏾 (@KusaselihleNgu2) March 14, 2022 However, some users sympathised with the man amid all the jokes, arguing that he might have wanted to get caught. The users theorised that he might have needed a place to stay and thought prison would be his easiest bet.

