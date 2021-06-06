LOOK: Suspect allegedly hid R1m worth of heroin in coffee packets

Durban: A suspect who allegedly hid more than a R1 million worth of heroin in coffee packets is expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit embarked on an intelligence-driven information regarding the suspect that was going to transport drugs.

“It is alleged the suspect was coming from Durban and was going to transport drugs to Gauteng.

“The team worked tirelessly throughout the night trying to gather all the information regarding the suspect. Police officers mobilised en route towards Jozini and Pongola after holding intense observation during the course of the night.

The suspect was found in possession of 6kg of raw packed heroin. Picture: SAPS

“On Friday morning a vehicle was spotted travelling on the N2 freeway at Pongola policing area. The said vehicle was then intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was found in possession of 6kg of raw packed heroin. The drugs were packed in a coffee plastic packets as a disguise.

The vehicle the police intercepted. Picture: SAPS

“The total value of the recovered drugs is R108 000 000.”

Gwala said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for dealing and possession of drugs.

IOL