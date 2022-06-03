LOOK: The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Durban for winter symphony

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra has returned to the Playhouse Theatre in Durban for the annual showcase of its winter symphony. The 44-piece orchestra opened the concert series at the Playhouse on Thursday evening to an audience of 300 guests, in line with current Covid-19 protocols.

Led by Israeli-born conductor, Daniel Boico, Thursday night’s show featured two solo violinists, Samson Diamond and Jeanne-Louise Moolman. Based at the University of the Free State (UFS) in Bloemfontein, Diamond is the leader of the award-winning Odeion String Quartet. Moolman is also a member of the quartet. Diamond and Moolman are lecturers at the Odeion School of Music at UFS and have performed overseas.

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra opened the winter symphony on Thursday night at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban. #orchestra #ClassicalMusic@IOL pic.twitter.com/FTtDcie7e0 — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) June 3, 2022 Last night’s show opened with Beethoven’s “Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus” and was followed by Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” for violin and viola. The programme closed with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 4, “Italian”. The winter season programme will run until June 16 at the Playhouse.

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is made up of South African and international musicians, many of whom flew in for the winter symphony. The show is a must-see for music enthusiasts and something everyone should experience at least once. It is music in its purest form.

