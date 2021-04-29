LOOK: These are the prisoners who escaped and the crimes they are wanted for

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are still on the hunt for 16 prisoners who have been on the run since Wednesday morning.

Forty-five trial-awaiting prisoners were being transported from prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court when armed gunmen forced the prisoner transport vehicle off the road.

“The two police officers who were seated in the front of the truck were injured slightly when the vehicle hit the pavement after being forced off the road.

’’Five heavily armed men travelling in a double cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers while one of the men use a bolt cutter to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle.

“Some of the prisoners remained in the vehicle while others handed themselves over to police at various locations in Pietermaritzburg and others were found by police in the city,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

By Thursday morning, police were still looking for 18 prisoners.

“This morning, two more were rearrested, bringing the total on the run to 16.”

These are the prisoners on the run and the crimes they are charged with:

MURDER:

Siphelele Chamane is wanted for murder. Picture: SAPS

Siphelele Chamane, 28

Mbukiseni Ndlovu wanted for murder. Picture: SAPS

Mbukiseni Ndlovu, 38

Mpho Phalo wanted for murder. Picture: SAPS

Mpho Phalo, 31

Mphali Khanyiso Kou wanted for murder. Picture: SAPS

Mphali Khanyiso Kou, 30

Thubelihle Dlomo wanted for murder. Picture: SAPS

Thubelihle Dlomo, 19

ROBBERY/RAPE:

Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize, 35, Robbery/Rape

Kabelo Mtisilwane is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: SAPS

Kabelo Mtisilwane, 27, Robbery

Wiseman Shezi is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: SAPS

Wiseman Shezi, 26, Robbery

OTHER:

Talent Mncube has been charged with assault GBH.

Talent Mncube, 19, assault GBH

Mlungisi Caster Ndlovu faces charges of theft.

Mlungisi Caster Ndlovu, 25, theft

Skhumbuzo Ngcobo has been charged theft of a motor vehicle.

Skhumbuzo Ngcobo, 36, theft of motor vehicle

Sbonelo Bhengu charged with malicious damage to property.

Sbonelo Bhengu, 31, malicious damage to property

Fonane Paulo faces charges pertaining to the Immigration Act.

Fonane Paulo Pone, 31, Immigration Act

Frank Lutchman faces charges pertaining to the Immigration Act

Frank Lutchman, 23, Immigration Act

George Paul faces charges pertaining to the Immigration Act.

George Paul, 29, Immigration Act

Mlungisi Mncwabe, 43, attempted murder (police have not provided a picture).

“Specialised multidisciplinary teams have been assembled to hunt down those that are on the run. These teams will work incessantly until they arrest those that they were tasked to hunt down.

’’No effort is being spared as the teams have been bolstered with the necessary resources and expertise to full fill their mission,” said Naicker.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has personally visited the scene of the escape and has given specific tasks to senior officers from the uMgungundlovu district and provincial office.

“Whilst our efforts are focused on hunting down these escapees, the escaping is being investigated from a criminal perspective and from an internal standpoint,” said Mkhwanazi.

IOL