LOOK: Two more cars wind up in holes along Durban main road

Two more vehicles landed up in holes along Peter Mokaba (Ridge) Road at the weekend. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a Mini Cooper landed in a hole near 535 Peter Mokaba Road.

No one was injured, Jamieson said. A second vehicle, this time a Mercedes-Benz, ended up in a hole on the same road, he said.

A Mini Cooper driver drove into a hole in Peter Mokaba (Ridge) Road. Picture: Facebook A Mercedes-Benz also ended up in a hole in Peter Mokaba Road. Picture: Facebook Only days ago, a VW driver escaped unharmed after driving into a hole in Umbilo Road in Durban.

At the time, Jamieson said emergency teams arrived to find that a vehicle had crashed into an open hole filled with water where men had been doing construction work for the past few weeks. “The driver was assessed and fortunately did not sustain any injuries,’’ Jamieson said. He said ALS Paramedics attended to multiple crashes at the same spot due to a lack of signage or barrier tape. He said there are several roads in and around the city that were damaged and urged motorists to be observant when driving.

Meanwhile, councillor Imtiaz Syed, of the Active Citizens Coalition, said there were 1 130 reports of busts and leaks in the city's wards 25, 27 and 31 from January 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. In responding to Syed's questions on water and sanitation, the city said there were 69 pipe bursts and leaks reported in Peter Mokaba and St Thomas roads. It said there were 140 contracted plumbers to attend to burst pipes and leaks but because of budget constraints, the number had been reduced to 78.

Syed said the department was ill-equipped to tackle the issue. He said the coalition was calling on the city manager to move the issue of road reinstatement to the relevant department that had the capacity to ensure road repairs were carried out timeously. “It is clear that the Water and Sanitation unit has no capacity for turnkey project fulfilment and we must as councillors move to have this issue resolved,” Syed said.