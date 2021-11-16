Looters pounce on Phoenix jewellery stores just minutes after armed robberies

DURBAN – Police have condemned the actions of shoppers at a Durban mall who allegedly helped themselves to items just minutes after heavily armed men stormed two jewellery stores. It is alleged that after the gang had fled, bystanders who witnessed the robbery, entered both stores and stole the remaining jewellery while threatening the highly traumatised staff.

“Whilst we have launched a manhunt for the gang who initially robbed the jewellery stores we will spare no effort in ensuring that those bystanders who made themselves criminals by robbing both stores themselves, are also investigated fully for their actions,” said KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) reported that multiple shots were fired during the robberies. “The Rusa Phoenix Operations Centre received multiple calls from shoppers reporting shots being fired. All available reaction officers were dispatched to the mall and on arrival were informed that the robbers had fled in a white VW Polo and an A Class Mercedes-Benz. Both vehicles were fitted with NUR registration plates,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

He said the suspects robbed Mayuris Jewellers and Sterns. A HEAVILY armed gang stormed two jewellery stores in Phoenix. Picture: RUSA

“An employee from one of the stores was allegedly injured after being assaulted. The robbers fired multiple shots as they made their way towards the exit. Several 9mm and rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene,” Balram said. KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said officers responded to the scene and there was a shootout between the police officers and the suspects on the Phoenix Highway. “The gang who were armed with high calibre firearms caused extensive damage to the police vehicle before fleeing with their loot. The police officers were able to escape unscathed during the attack. Police at Phoenix have assembled a team to hunt down the robbers,” Naidoo said.

Police warned communities that they become criminals when they help themselves to property at crime scenes. Mkhwanazi said police will not tolerate such acts of criminality in the province and those that were responsible for the mayhem witnessed will be brought to book. “The investigation team will also pursue robbery charges against the culprits responsible for the crimes that were committed in the aftermath of the first robbery,” he said.