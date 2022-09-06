Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 6, 2022

M19 closed as protesters demand housing, electricity

Published 4m ago

Durban – Motorists have been urged to avoid the M19 in both directions as protests are taking place.

According to spokesperson Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens protesters are demanding houses and electricity.

She said both directions of the M19 are blocked in the vicinity of Reservoir Hills.

Steven said SAPS Public Order Policing was in attendance and urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Rodney Moodley from Inkosi Security said protests started at about 2.30am.

Moodley said protesters from the New Germany Informal Settlement want building material and service delivery.

He said Dr A D Lazarus School which was set to start their exams, has been closed today and the exams have been postponed.

IOL

