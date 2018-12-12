Senzo Mchunu File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/ ANA

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will not stop its delegates meeting for the provincial list conference in Durban on Wednesday from electing members with questionable characters as long as they have not been convicted of criminal offences. The conference, taking place at the Durban University of Technology, is meant to elect ANC people who might ultimately be the party's MPs and MPLs after next year’s general elections.

ANC national executive committee member Nocawe Mafu said not all elected people will make it to Parliament “because it depends on how well we (ANC) do in the elections”.

Those who are on top of the list would occupy seats available for the ANC depending on the outcome of the elections while those at the bottom would be left out.

“While we know that we are going to win these elections convincingly with two-third majority but not everybody in the list make to Parliament.

“National Assembly had got 400 seats of which some of them will be contested by other parties,” he said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, meanwhile told Independent Media shortly before the start of the conference that branches have rights to decide who they want to send in Parliament.

Simelane-Zulu said the delegates would vote for 80 people to go to the provincial parliament and 120 for national Parliament.

But she said delegates will be guided by ANC’s Through the Eye of the Needle document in electing public representatives.

“The policy of innocent until proven guilty as it is the law in South Africa will apply to everyone,” said Simelane-Zulu.

It was still not clear whether embarrassed former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba would make it back to the MP list after he had resigned from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and later from the Parliament after the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court both ruled that he had lied about his involvement in the Fireblab O.R. Tambo International Airport’s Fireblade saga.

Also expected to make a comeback either as KwaZulu-Natal MPL or to be sent to national parliament is former economic development MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu who was elected ANC provincial deputy chairperson earlier this year despite facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering with regard R28 million that was spent on North Sea Jazz Festival that never took place.

He and his 16 co-accused will be back to the Durban Specialised Commercial Court early next year.

Simelane-Zulu said the event followed gatherings of various branches around the province who had each nominated candidates to be elected as MPLs and MPs.

“When we come for the list conference all the nominations from all the branches will be put together so that they are voted in terms of their preference,” she said.

Former KZN premier Senzo Mchunu, who led Ramaphosa’s campaign leading up to the ANC national conference, is expected to be included in either the provincial or national list.

He resigned as an MPL after he was kicked out as premier and replaced by Willies Mchunu after 2015 provincial conference, which was later nullified.

Simelane-Zulu said the delegates would have to balance the lists in terms of youth and gender.

“But we are also looking at the experience.

“We also have the policy of generational mix so you will find that in the list of the ANC you will have more young people since the ANC recognises that the society that we lead is now a very youthful,” said Simelane-Zulu.

