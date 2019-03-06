File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban – A female magistrate based at the Durban Magistrate’s Court and her partner, a court interpreter, together with their three children, were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Police were still at the scene after 6pm in Montclair, south of Durban, when Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane spoke to African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday night.

The couple's three children were also shot dead at the family home in Isleworth Avenue.

“They were family members,” said Zwane, answering “yes” to if the shooting was a murder-suicide, “It looks like it, yes”.

“The husband was a court interpreter and his wife was a magistrate, I am not sure if they were married but they were considered husband and wife. They worked at Durban Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

The children were between nine and 17-years-old, he said.

Paramedics had earlier said they believed the children were of primary school age.

